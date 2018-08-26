MARTY SIEBEL
CEDAR FALLS -- During the last presidential campaign I saw a political cartoon in the Chicago Tribune describing the race for the oval office as a choice between the "evil queen" and the "evil clown." Well, we all know which one we're stuck with.
Having said that, a quote comes to mind. This one from Donald Trump in the Des Moines Register in 2015: "I'm the most successful person to run for the presidency. By far. Nobody's ever been more successful than me. I'm the most successful person to run. Ross Perot isn't successful like me. Romney. I have a Gucci store that's worth more than Romney."
Take that for what it's worth. Consider this quote from a man who probably knew a thing or two: "Endeavor not to become a man of success, instead become a man of value." -- Albert Einstein.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.