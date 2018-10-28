ANN BOCK
WAVERLY --- President Trump has been standing in front of his supporters at recent rallies telling them that the Democrats are dangerous; an angry mob. While the President excites his supporters with his angry rhetoric and fear-filled lies, he is turning them against anyone who is different from them while encouraging bullying and violence. He has been directing his fury at news reporters, immigrants and asylum seekers, women, allied nations ... and the Democrats.
Explosive devices addressed to former President Obama, Hillary Clinton, CNN, George Soros, and several others were undoubtedly NOT sent by Democrats. The Democrats are upset and discouraged with a president who does not support or display Democratic principals. They definitely want change but they are not sending bombs to Republicans and their supporters.
There are many individuals who voted for Trump because they wanted 'change' but, hopefully, the change that has come with this presidency is NOT the change that they were voting for.
Words matter and this president's words have instigated hate, intolerance, and violence. It is definitely time for a change.
