SANDY LATTING
WATERLOO -- Duane Lindberg's guest column Sept. 16 pointed out exactly where the problem lies in the debate about a woman's right to safe, legal abortion: old, white men who think they have all the answers and know what is best for women.
He seems to believe that all women who have had an abortion are suffering from overwhelming guilt. He said this about the Kavanaugh hearings: "The cry for help from the floor and gallery of the Senate was masked in political language; however, the tirades and the threats, the shouts and the screams were symptoms of a deep moral problem --- the reality of guilt and the need for forgiveness and reconciliation."
Is it possible that women who have had abortions have made their peace with God or perhaps don't believe in God, and are strongly opposed to this president's stated objective to appoint only judges who favor overturning Roe v. Wade? I find it ironic that evangelicals support Trump, who has cheated on all three of his wives. It would be interesting to know how many abortions his "fixer" has paid for as well.
