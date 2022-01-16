Women of Persimmon award nominations sought by YWCA

WATERLOO -- The YWCA is seeking nominations for the 16th annual Women of Persimmon awards.

The awards recognize women and organizations who work to create opportunities for women and girls and improve the lives of all who live in the Cedar Valley community. Nomination categories are professional/business woman, volunteer, young woman of tomorrow (ages 18-25), youth advocate and business/organization that empowers women. Nomination forms are available at the YWCA front office; online at www.ywcabhc.org; or by calling or emailing Cindy Mohr at (319) 234-7589 ext. 227 or lmohr@ywcabhc.org. Category descriptions are included.

Nominations forms must be received by March 7.

Nominees will be recognized and winners announced at the YWCA’s 16th annual Women of Persimmon luncheon at 11:30 a.m. April 28 at the Hilton Garden Inn in the Cedar Falls Industrial Park. The public may attend.

Business sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, call or email Amber Haack at (319) 234-7589 ext. 236 or ahaack@ywcabhc.org.

