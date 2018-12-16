STORY CITY (TNS) — Three women from Washington and Alabama learned they were related through DNA testing and the Sons of Norway group in Story City.
Cathy Chase, of Washington, said her mother Marilyn Jean was born in Stanhope. Chase’s grandparents were Elmer and Byrdie Nelson. Jean was one of 10 children.
Chase said she and her daughter, Kendra (Chase) DiMichele, decided to test their DNA using an Ancestry DNA kit in June. When they got their results back, they were able to view them and message any matches through the company’s website.
“I heard back from one gal and learned our great grandfathers were brothers,” she said.
Kristi Christopher, of Alabama, was originally born in Webster City. She and her father wanted to know where they were from since he was adopted and raised by his great aunt and uncle.
“After my dad’s parents (aunt and uncle) passed away and when I had two sons of my own,” she said. “He showed me a picture and some articles he had found about his presumed birth father, R.H.”
Christopher only provided the initials of the individual, R.H., for privacy reasons, she said.
R.H. was of German and British descent, according to Christopher. He served in Word War II and died in a car crash when Christopher’s father was young. That knowledge changed after their DNA results came in.
“My first surprise came when Ancestry reported that my father and I were nearly 50 percent Scandinavian and from specific regions in Norway,” she said.
Christopher said she did not know of any family connections in Norway and no names or matches that corresponded to R.H. and his large family. She decided to continue her intense search for more information.
“There were numerous common cousins on both sides from the John George (J. G.) Nelson and Elizabeth Munson Union,” she said.
When Christopher received a message from Chase, they realized their connection from the Nelson and Munson union. They both planned to meet in Iowa to learn more about their family.
When Chase, DiMichele, and Christopher met, Chase lent Christopher a book called, “And Then There Were Nine.” It was an autobiographical account written by Chase’s Aunt lone J. G. Nelson Wilson.
The book details the author’s life growing up in Stanhope to Chase’s grandparents.
Christopher learned that J.G. Nelson’s family were part of the first immigrants from Sogn, Norway to settle Clear Lake Township in 1869. J.G. Nelson’s wife immigrated to America when she was 5 years old and lived in Story County where they lived a pioneer life on the plains of Iowa, according to the book.
Christopher and Chase learned more about each other’s ancestors through Chase’s relatives and more stories in the book. Chase’s daughter found an event about Norwegian heritage to attend in Story County after these new revelations.
They found the Sons of Norway in Story City, a fraternal organization principally representing people of Norwegian heritage, according to the group’s member, Ingrid Place.
The three women attended the group’s gathering to learn more about other people in Story County with similar backgrounds and stories of their trips to Norway.
“My dad, who thought he was an only child his entire life, has living half-brothers, cousins, nieces and nephews,” Christopher said.
She said her experiences with the DNA results have created a better idea of how her family portrait fits together. Christopher said she wants to continue learning more about her family tree.
“The search has been an adventure of sorts,” she said. “It’s left me feeling at peace with the past and has filled an empty space that I never knew existed.”
