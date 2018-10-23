CEDAR FALLS – One person was arrested following a slow-speed chase in Cedar Falls over the weekend.
Police said when the vehicle finally stopped, they found the passengers included three children younger than age 7.
The driver, Erika Jeanine Bell, 26, of 1445 Oleson Road, Waterloo, was arrested for misdemeanor eluding, operating while intoxicated and three counts of child endangerment. Her bond was set at $20,000.
According to court records, around 4:50 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a disturbance at an apartment at 1813 W. Eight St. and were told a silver minivan was involved.
Officers spotted the Dodge Caravan heading east on First Street, and the van didn’t pull over when police turned on their lights and sirens. The slow pursuit lasted about a mile and a half before coming to a stop on the bridge over the Cedar River.
Children ages 9 months and 2 and 6 years were found in the vehicle, and Bell blew a .201 blood-alcohol level on a breath test, according to court records.
Gunman makes bicycle getaway
WATERLOO – Police are investigating a robbery at a Waterloo convenience store over the weekend.
A man with his face covered and carrying a handgun entered the Metro Mart, 2332 Falls Ave., around 9:40 p.m. Saturday and told the clerk to open the register. When a customer entered, he had the customer get on the floor and then rode off on a bicycle with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
Citation issued in squad car crash
WATERLOO – Two people were injured in a crash with a sheriff’s department vehicle that was headed to an emergency.
The accident happened Friday at the intersection of West Fifth and lower Washington streets when a Nissan Murano allegedly ran a red light, and the SUV and marked Black Hawk Sheriff’s Office Chevrolet Tahoe collided, according to the accident report. The crash was investigated by the Waterloo Police Department.
According to the accident report, Deputy Joe Stafford, 57, was headed east on lower Washington with lights and sirens around 9:40 a.m. when the southbound Nissan, driven by Sonja Gray, 46, of Waterloo, turned left onto Washington Street from West Fifth.
Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took Gray and her passenger, Bianca Robinson, 27, to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital for minor injuries, according to the accident report. Stafford wasn’t injured.
Gray was issued a ticket for a red light violation, the report states.
