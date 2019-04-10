NEW YORK (AP) — Jackie Young said it was a dream come true to be taken first in the WNBA draft.
The Notre Dame guard, who decided to enter the draft early and skip her senior season, was selected No. 1 by the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday night.
"Since I was a little girl I always wanted to play in the WNBA and now I have my chance," she said.
She's the second Irish player to be drafted first after entering early joining Jewell Loyd, who had the honor in 2015.
It's the third consecutive year the Aces have had the No. 1 pick. They took Kelsey Plum in 2017 when the franchise was still in San Antonio. The Aces then drafted A'ja Wilson last season with the No. 1 pick when the franchise moved to Las Vegas.
Iowa star Megan Gustafson was selected by in the second round with the 17th overall pick by Dallas, while Iowa State standout Bridget Carleton went close behind at No. 21 to Connecticut.
