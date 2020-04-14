With hockey on hiatus, storied Stanley Cup is locked away

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Phil Pritchard spent a recent afternoon carrying groceries back to his home outside Toronto — a far cry from taking the Stanley Cup around North America in the heat of the NHL playoffs.

Hockey is on hold, the Stanley Cup is locked away in its case at the Hockey Hall of Fame and its longtime keeper has shed his familiar white gloves to work from home like so many others during the coronavirus pandemic. Pritchard makes the 30-minute drive to check on the Cup and the Hall’s other trophies twice a week and make sure all is well at a quiet time usually filled with the buzz of playoff games.

“The Stanley Cup is put away, the NHL trophies — everything is locked up and everything,” Pritchard said. “Everything’s safe and sound.”

No one knows when it will be safe for the most storied trophy in sports to be in the public eye again. Upon pausing the season March 12, Commissioner Gary Bettman said the NHL’s “goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent so that we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup.”