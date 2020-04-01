With 14 coronavirus cases, Tama County is hardest-hit in NE Iowa

i think they have their own, dont know if they call it isolation order, have more ability to put stuff in place

think march 17 they issued, think that's when schools closed

meskwaki nation website, positive tests of community transmission on meskwaki settlement

tribal council emergency declaration march 21, think that's where they started doing the isolation order

they, certain entities will provide public infomation

i think that's a big part of it, that the state tests come with pretty strict testing criteria

and several providers in the county had chosen to use the resource labs as a way of testing people outside that criteria

we have just been following state guidance, governor's guideance, dont think any mayors have done anything extra outside of the meskwaki nation

it does look a little funny when you see tama county, what?

i dont think there's anything odd going on

in tama county like in every county, there are ppl not following social distancing rules, but i think that's the population in general