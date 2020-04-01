You are the owner of this article.
With 14 coronavirus cases, Tama County is hardest-hit in NE Iowa
With 14 coronavirus cases, Tama County is hardest-hit in NE Iowa

TOLEDO -- 

Fourteen cases of coronavirus might not sound like a lot, particularly compared to larger counties. But with a population of a little more than 17,000, that translates to 0.08% of the population in Tama County.

Compare that to neighboring Poweshiek County, with a population of 18,300 but just 6 cases, or Iowa County, with 5 cases and a population of around 16,100 -- both with a rate of 0.03%.

Even Linn County, with the highest number of cases in the state, has a confirmed infection rate of just 0.04%, while Johnson County has a rate of 0.05%.

----------------

Tama County Emergency Management

(641) 484-6261

Coordinator Mindy Benson

i am just coordinating the ppe portion

we're getting what we need through the state

its a work in progress, but going better than we could have asked for

so we're keeping responders in ppe and public health, working with settlement and local health care clinics

kind of feels like you're juggling a lot

--------------------------

Shannon Zoffka - director of public health for tama county

(641) 484-4788

left msg 4/1 pm

director of public health for tama county

we get notified of the positives and iw ork closely with EMS, police departments, long term care facilities

i think that what we're doing was we had earlier, some physicians offices that did testing a little earlier, reached out to national resource labs to get away from the strict criteria to meet the state kits

used other avenues

that's a big part

oh i think ours is community spread

it is absolutely

we do interviews with all positive cases, i would say that none of ours are outside the state travel

not even sure what all i can say about that due to confidentiality

not everybody is related

i dont think any in long term care people

i work with them

i know if you look at their website, i think they have pretty good information on what they're doing

i think they have their own, dont know if they call it isolation order, have more ability to put stuff in place

think march 17 they issued, think that's when schools closed

meskwaki nation website, positive tests of community transmission on meskwaki settlement

tribal council emergency declaration march 21, think that's where they started doing the isolation order

they, certain entities will provide public infomation

i think that's a big part of it, that the state tests come with pretty strict testing criteria

and several providers in the county had chosen to use the resource labs as a way of testing people outside that criteria

we have just been following state guidance, governor's guideance, dont think any mayors have done anything extra outside of the meskwaki nation

it does look a little funny when you see tama county, what?

i dont think there's anything odd going on

in tama county like in every county, there are ppl not following social distancing rules, but i think that's the population in general

they think it's a big city problem

there's attitudes like that

i cant say there was anything directly related to any one event, i know lot of stuff canceled and ppl followed those rules

you see things on social media where ppl are still kind of out and about, not necc minding those rules

i think yesterday wasnt our county, marshalltown mutliple ppl on main street watching them put the new dome up

i just dont think ppl are necc realizing how important those social distancing rules are

should

take sd seriously, maintain 6 feet of space, be mindful of that in the grocery stories, only go out for essential reasons

if somebody doesnt live in your household, you shouldnt be visiting

Shannon Zoffka - executive director

we try to keep our facebook page very active, get a lot of phone calls and questions, trying to keep up with that

--------------------

MercyCare Tama

Media hotline: 

319-221-8640

Karen

left msg 4/1 pm

-------------------

Meskwaki Health Clinic

641.484.4094

left msg with person 4/1 pm

