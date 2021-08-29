Winners Named in Literature Contest

CEDAR FALLS-The Iowa City UNESCO City of Literature organization has completed judging for this year’s Paul Engle: Glory of the Senses Essay Contest.

The contest is based on the writings of Paul Engle: the long-time director of the University of Iowa’s Writers’ Workshop and co-founder of the UI’s International Writing Program – particularly his memoir, A Lucky American Childhood.

Local students receiving $500 cash scholarships from the City of Literature are: Alaina Steffen of Dike-New Hartford High School and Sophia Woods of Cedar Falls High School.

The contest is designed to recognize sophomores from each of Iowa’s nine Area Education Agencies, which cover the state. The contest was held later this year because of the pandemic. Due to a lack of suitable submissions from three AEAs, not all AEAs were represented.

For more information about Paul Engle and the ways in which the City of Literature celebrates his life and work through this contest, please visit http://www.iowacityofliterature.org/essay-contest.

