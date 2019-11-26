Indoor greenery in winter can be a game changer.
During the dark months, living spaces without live plants can seem as dull and dreary as the weather outside.
Potted amaryllis literally demand attention.
Growing one bulb to a pot provides huge satisfaction. Planting three bulbs to a pot results in a fabulous indoor potted display and can be a welcome source of cut flowers, too.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.