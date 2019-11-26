Indoor greenery in winter can be a game changer.

During the dark months, living spaces without live plants can seem as dull and dreary as the weather outside.

Potted amaryllis literally demand attention.

Growing one bulb to a pot provides huge satisfaction. Planting three bulbs to a pot results in a fabulous indoor potted display and can be a welcome source of cut flowers, too.

