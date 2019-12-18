Willis Singleton

Willis Singleton

Willis Singleton

Defensive tackle

6-foot-1, 301 pounds

Gurnee, Ill. (Warren Township)

Singleton was a three-year varsity starter for Warren Township helping lead the Blue Devils to the Class 8A state championship game this fall. He finished with 14 sacks and 24 tackles for loss.

https://football.dailyherald.com/sports/20191206/spritually-uplifting-season-for-warren-star-singleton/

