NEW YORK (AP) — The events and the arguing and the booing that would make this a U.S. Open final unlike any other began when Serena Williams’ coach made what she insisted was an innocent thumbs-up, but the chair umpire interpreted as a helpful signal.
It was the second game of the second set Saturday, in a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium, and Williams’ bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title already was in real trouble because she was being outplayed by first-time major finalist Naomi Osaka.
Chair umpire Carlos Ramos warned Williams for getting coaching during a match, which isn’t allowed. She briefly disputed that ruling, saying cheating “is the one thing I’ve never done, ever.” A few games later, Williams received another warning, this time for smashing her racket, and that second violation cost her a point, drawing more arguing. Eventually, Willams called Ramos “a thief,” drawing a third violation — and costing her a game.
“I have never cheated in my life!” Williams told Ramos. “You owe me an apology.”
Soon, Osaka was finishing off a 6-2, 6-4 victory that made her the first player from Japan to win a Grand Slam singles title. That is not, however, what will be remembered about this match.
Osaka is just 20, 16 years younger than Williams — and grew up idolizing the American, even asking her to pose for a selfie together at a tournament just a handful of years ago. Their age difference was the second-widest gap between women’s finalists at a Slam in the professional era.
“I know that everyone was cheering for her,” Osaka told the crowd, “and I’m sorry it had to end like this.”
What was most problematic for Williams on the scoreboard was that she was unable to keep up with a version of herself. Osaka, who happens to be coached by Williams’ former hitting partner, hit more aces, 6-3. Osaka hit the match’s fastest serve, 119 mph. She had fewer errors, 21-14. She saved five of six break points. And she covered the court better than Williams did.
“She made a lot of shots,” Williams said. “She was so focused.”
Today, Juan Martin del Potro plays in his first Grand Slam final in nearly a decade, meeting 13-time major champion Novak Djokovic for the championship.
Del Potro advanced Friday when defending champion Rafael Nadal quit after two sets in their semifinal because of right knee tendinitis.
Djokovic is one win from a second consecutive Grand Slam title, after his triumph at Wimbledon in July.
This will be Djokovic’s eighth U.S. Open final, equaling Ivan Lendl and Pete Sampras for the most for a man in the 50-year professional era, but he is only 2-5 so far.
Djokovic is 14-4 against del Potro across their careers, including 4-0 at majors, and is pleased to see him at this level again.
“I personally like him very much, not just as a player but as a person. He’s a dear friend, someone that I respect a lot. We all felt for his struggles with injuries that kept him away from the tour for two, three years,” Djokovic said. “But he was always a top-five player in the eyes, I think, of everyone, even when he dropped his ranking and started to work his way up. But we all knew that he has a capacity and a quality to get to the point where he is at the moment. It was just a matter of time.”
