WILLIAM DURBIN, M.D. has been chosen as the new Chief Medical Information Officer (CMIO) for UnityPoint Health-Waterloo and UnityPoint Health-Marshalltown. Dr. Durbin is a physician informaticist and an Epic-certified Physician Builder. He has been with UnityPoint Clinic for the past 12 years and is also a physician with UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine-Parkersburg.

