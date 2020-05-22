Related to this story

Melissa Stevenson
Melissa Stevenson

Melissa Nadine Stevenson, 41, of Waterloo, died at home of health complications on Wednesday, May 13.

JoAnne K. Walther
JoAnne K. Walther

JoAnne Katherine Walther, 74, of Cedar Falls, died May 10 at Mercy One Waterloo Medical Center from COVID-19.