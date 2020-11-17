Why weren't parents told about school bus drivers having COVID-19? Your call the Courier questions answered

Q. Why are Courier offices closed?
A. “Black Hawk County continues to see increases in COVID cases,” said Courier General Manager David Adams. “For the health and safety of both our employees and the general public, we have closed our office.”
Q. Where can I get keys made in Cedar Falls?
A. Try Polk’s Lock Service at 1504 College or O’Donnell Ace Hardware on 18th Street. Or there are services in the Menards and Walmart stores.
Q. When did the new bike shop go into the Cedarloo building?
A. Hall Bicycle Co. announced plans in February to open a store in the former Europa Cycle & Ski location at what is now known as the Goodwill Center. The company officially opened its showroom May 11.
Q. Will the Sportsplex be open during Thanksgiving?
A. Yes, from 7 to 11 a.m.
Q. What is the number to call the governor’s office?
A. Call (515) 281-5211.
Q. Has Brandon Libby left KWWL?
A. No. Libby recently posted on Facebook: “I’ve been off air for almost two weeks now as I have been working through a positive coronavirus test. My symptoms have been very mild — not any worse than a cold — with a headache, congestion, and loss of taste/smell. I never had a fever or cough. … It is unclear where or how I picked up the virus. As you know, the COVID situation is dire in Iowa with record numbers and uncontrolled spread. While my symptoms were mild, this virus may be life-altering or even deadly for some. Please do your part in masking up, social distancing, washing your hands, and staying home if you are sick. We are all in this together and can only get through it if we work together.”
Q. Are either Waterloo or Cedar Fall’s Applebee’s being closed?
A. Dine Brands, the parent company, hasn’t yet announced which locations are closing.
Q. Four of the Cedar Falls bus drivers are off work due to contracting COVID. Why weren’t parents informed?
A. Janelle Darst, a Cedar Falls Community Schools spokeswoman, said the district did not have four bus drivers off work due to contracting COVID-19 either in the past or at the time this question was answered. The caller can contact Darst at 553-2426 with any additional information.
Q. At the Waterloo Police Department, if first shift is exposed to COVID-19 they get two weeks off, but if you are third shift you get three days off. Why is that?
A. Waterloo Police Department employees do not follow COVID-19 protocols based on their different shifts, said Maj. Joe Leibold of WPD. He said each officer exposure to COVID-19 is evaluated based on the type and severity of the exposure. He said the department follows guidelines from the Iowa Department of Public Health and city of Waterloo. Officers are advised to stay home if sick and conduct temperature checks at work, he said.
Q. What is the population of Black Hawk County?
A. It’s about 131,090, as of the 2010 census.
Q. Who pays for the lawyers being used to sue for recounts?
A. The campaigns. The Trump campaign has been soliciting donations to shore up his legal fund, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Republican National Committee can also help.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
