Why are Republicans so perversely obsessed with what other people do with their own genitals? Is it to distract from the mathematical impossibility of their economic schemes, the inequality and cruelty of their social agendas, the anti-democratic fundamentals of their ideology of government, their obsession with subjugation and control? Or is it just fun to bully the most vulnerable members of society? Scalia said the Constitution guarantees religious choice, and that choosing no religion is legally a religious choice. I believe our government is bound by the Constitution to make decisions based not on commercial manipulations of decrepit superstitions, but on reality, on reason, logic, and empathy for the general welfare and common good. Under Scalia’s own definitions, today’s Republican party is violating my religious freedom.