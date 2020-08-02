Whole lotta shakin’ goin’ on 50 years ago in Wadena

“Of course, that got my curiosity up. Knowing they were going there, there must be something exciting. My family ran a farm equipment/auto dealership, and I had to keep the business open until 1 o’clock. Then I just decided even though I didn’t have a driver’s license, I’d just drive up on my own. I’d probably been driving illegally for a number of years anyway.

“I don’t know how I found out about this, but there was a field that you could go in the back way to this thing and sneak in. It was almost like a pathway through this field had been made for people sneaking into the rock concert. It took you through some timber area and then down across a creek. Once you got by the farmer’s fence, you cross this creek area. That’s when you started seeing what was taking place.

“Between smoking marijuana, drinking and literally laying in the creek, you had people having sex. For a 16-year-old it was a rude awakening to the rock world.”

‘Lot of head-shaking’

Kurt Langel of Marion grew up in Oelwein, a rock musiclover who went on to play in several bands. He was 12 then, too young to go to Wadena. But he remembers that weekend.