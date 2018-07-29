Letters to the Editor logo

 

RICHARD PETERSON

CEDAR FALLS -- In response to Rev. George Karnik's white privilege letter July 23: Could the fact that Mexico and most Central American countries are almost 100 percent Catholic have anything to do with you promoting open borders and mass migration? As for your comments about evangelical protestant white supremacy, are the protestants that migrated to this country legally not allowed to be proud of there heritage? Maybe if they hadn't suffered such persecution and martyrdom at the hands of the Roman Catholic Church they would have stayed in their native countries.

Why don't you address the problem of greedy corporations that illegally bring these desperate poor people here to be abused and work for lower wages, effectively breaking the unions? God bless the children of Israel and the heritage of David.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments