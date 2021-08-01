Where are the dance shows?

A: The History series announced Frank Fritz’s departure in late July after more than a decade on the show, although he had reportedly not been in a new episode since early 2020. Fritz in a recent interview with the U.S. edition of Britain’s Sun publication, discussed his battle with Crohn’s disease, a back problem that required surgery, and a drinking problem he blamed on his breakup with a girlfriend (adding he now has not had a drink in almost a year). He also underscored a feud with “Pickers” star Mike Wolfe, saying he had not talked with Wolfe in almost two years. Fritz has speculated that Wolfe disliked Fritz’s stardom being on a par with his own. But in a statement Wolfe reportedly said, “I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey.”