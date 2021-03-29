Where and how to get COVID-19 vaccines in Waterloo area

WATERLOO — Residents in the Waterloo area are getting COVID-19 vaccines based on state guidance and local health department decisions.
Black Hawk County began vaccinating the state's next priority group Feb. 1, said Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, local health department director. The group includes people 65 and older, first responders, K-12 school staff, childcare workers, manufacturing employees in congregate settings, people with disabilities in home settings, home care staff, people living in congregate settings, health and safety inspectors, correctional officers and inmates.
The county is working with MercyOne, UnityPoint, Peoples Community Health Clinic and independent health clinics to give vaccines to the older population, Egbuonye said. Pharmacies will mostly handle vaccinations for essential workers. People with pre-existing conditions will not get preference.
Egbuonye said people should not contact health providers or walk into clinics or pharmacies expecting to get vaccinated.
People 65 and older without a primary health care provider can contact the health department at 319-292-2360 to arrange for their vaccinations, Egbuonye said.
The essential workers in the next priority group are classified in tiers in order of priority. The first to get vaccinated will be first responders, K-12 school staff and childcare workers.
Tyson and John Deere employees will qualify as workers in congregate settings. Tyson said it will offer its workers COVID-10 vaccines at mobile health clinics. John Deere said it will let its employees know about vaccination plans as soon as it has more details.
People living in congregate settings will include homeless shelters and independent living facilities, but not college dorms, said county disease investigation manager Joshua Pikora.
The health department plans to provide an option on its website soon that lets people sign up for COVID-19 vaccine updates. Egbuonye said the health department will post a form on its website for businesses to request vaccinations for their essential workers. The form can also be used by people who were part of the first priority group but did not get vaccinated.
The Black Hawk County Health Department is still offering vaccines to people in Iowa’s first phase of recommendations. The list includes health care workers in critical care, emergency, primary care, radiology, pharmacy, infectious disease, respiratory therapy, anesthesia, phlebotomy and other departments. It can also include students and volunteers exposed to COVID-19 patients.
Others in the first priority group are COVID-19 vaccinators and specimen collectors, urgent care center workers, hospice and home health staff, rehabilitation workers and people in environmental services.
People in the first group who did not yet get vaccinated can contact the health department at 319-292-2360.
The guidelines were developed by the state Infectious Disease Advisory Council. Egbuonye is a member on the council.
Black Hawk County so far has received more than 10,700 doses of the vaccine from the state, according to the health department website. The vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna require two doses a few weeks apart. Egbuonye said the county is receiving second doses for everyone who got their first doses.
The county followed state recommendations by giving COVID-19 vaccines in December to health care workers at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center and Peoples Community Health Clinic in Waterloo. Nursing home residents and workers began getting vaccinated in late December and early January. Waterloo paramedics and firefighters recently got their first doses.
Black Hawk County is unsure when it will have enough doses to vaccinate everyone in the first two priority groups. Egbuonye said she expects more doses of the vaccine in the middle of February.
"As we move forward into the spring, we are confident that this weekly allocation will grow," Egbuonye said in a press conference.
Egbuonye said the Black Hawk County Health Department is not publicly releasing locations of vaccines for security reasons.
Joshua Pikora, county disease surveillance and investigation manager, previously said that the general public will eventually get information about registering for the vaccine and locations to receive doses. The vaccine is not yet available for widespread distribution.