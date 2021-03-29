Where and how to get COVID-19 vaccines in Waterloo area

The essential workers in the next priority group are classified in tiers in order of priority. The first to get vaccinated will be first responders, K-12 school staff and childcare workers.

Tyson and John Deere employees will qualify as workers in congregate settings. Tyson said it will offer its workers COVID-10 vaccines at mobile health clinics. John Deere said it will let its employees know about vaccination plans as soon as it has more details.

People living in congregate settings will include homeless shelters and independent living facilities, but not college dorms, said county disease investigation manager Joshua Pikora.

The health department plans to provide an option on its website soon that lets people sign up for COVID-19 vaccine updates. Egbuonye said the health department will post a form on its website for businesses to request vaccinations for their essential workers. The form can also be used by people who were part of the first priority group but did not get vaccinated.