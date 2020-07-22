What’s up
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
TODAY
Rochester at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
FRIDAY
Waterloo at Willmar, 6:35 p.m.
Live On TV
TODAY
6 a.m. -- Golf: European Betfred British Masters (GOLF)
7:30 a.m. -- Fishing: Bassmaster Elite Series at St. Lawrence River (ESPN2)
8 a.m. -- Soccer: MLS, Vancouver vs. Chicago (ESPN)
9 a.m. -- Golf: European Betfred British Masters (GOLF)
1:30 p.m. -- Golf: PGA 3M Open (GOLF)
2:30 p.m. -- Soccer: Italian Serie A, Lazio vs. Cagliari (ESPN)
6 p.m. -- MLB: New York Yankees at New York Mets (ESPN)
6 p.m. -- Tennis: World Team Tennis, Orange County vs. Washington (ESPN2)
6:30 p.m. -- Auto racing: NASCAR Super Start Batteries 400 (NBCSP)
7 p.m. -- Soccer: MLS, Houston vs. L.A. Galazy (FS1)
9 p.m. -- MLB: San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers (ESPN)
9:30 p.m. -- Soccer: MLS, Portland vs. Los Angeles FC (ESPN2)
FRIDAY
3 p.m. – MLB: Atlanta at New York Mets (ESPN)
6 p.m. – MLB: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (ESPN)
6:30 p.m. – Auto racing: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series at Kansas Speedway (FS1)
9 p.m. – MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Oakland (ESPN)
