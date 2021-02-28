What's new? Furnishing finds that refresh, comfort, calm

After almost a year of rediscovering our homes as we continue to shelter in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, consumers are striving in 2021 to refresh their homes with furnishings that exude comfort and functionality.

Staying safe at home has translated to creating practical yet purposeful spaces for cooking and dining, working and relaxing, says Jackie Hirschhaut, vice president of public relations and marketing for the American Home Furnishings Alliance.

“With limitations for restaurant excursions, novice cooks are exploring new dishes and producing memorable meals with a call for expanded work surfaces and storage of new culinary tools and gadgets. At the same time, having everyone regularly seated around the dining table at the same time is a novelty for families with children that have long juggled after-school extracurricular and sports activities,” she explains.

The clear majority of professionals have settled into working from home with a need to be able to work efficiently without the creature comforts that their commercially furnished offices provided. Many have found the mandate resulting in a desire to update a makeshift work-station into an attractive, streamlined area that combines an ample surface with great lighting and a comfortable chair.