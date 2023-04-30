SUNDAY

April 30, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Fatal Attraction

Paramount+ ■ New Series

The classic 1987 psychosexual thriller about an affair that takes a volatile turn when a woman (played by Lizzy Caplan, stepping into the character of Alex Forrest, a role that earned Glenn Close a Best Actress Oscar nomination) refuses to allow a married man (Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher, played by Michael Douglas in the film) to end their relationship is reimagined to explore the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control. Amanda Peet, Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss and Reno Wilson also star. The first three episodes are available today; new episodes drop Sundays.

NASCAR Cup Series: Wurth 400

FS1, 2 p.m.

Live Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, William Byron, Kyle Larson and other top NASCAR Cup Series drivers do 400 laps around Dover Motor Speedway's "Monster Mile."

MLB Baseball: Philadelphia at Houston

ESPN, 7 p.m.

Live A three-game series between the NL champion Philadelphia Phillies and the World Series champion Astros wraps up tonight at Houston's Minute Maid Park.

Spring Breakthrough Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 7 p.m.  Original Film Recently unemployed single mother Monica (Keesha Sharp) is anticipating her daughter Vivian's (Rhyon Nicole Brown) return home for spring break, when Vivian announces her engagement to a man named Shawn (Akono Dixon) who Monica didn't even know existed. Enroute to the engagement celebration, Monica meets Clark (Demetrius Grosse), who happens to be Shawn's godfather, and an unexpected flirtation ignites.

The Simpsons

FOX, 8 p.m.

Marge (voice of Julie Kavner) is seduced by the money and prestige of big charity fundraising in the new episode "Write Off This Episode."

Tom Jones

PBS, 9 p.m. ■ New Series

Henry Fielding's classic romantic and comic novel gets a new adaptation with this four part retelling written by Gwyneth Hughes (Vanity Fair). Solly McLeod stars as the handsome and resourceful title character, with Sophie Wilde as the beautiful and bright, and seemingly unattainable, love of his life, Sophia Western. He is a foundling of uncertain parentage, while she is an heiress, and in 18th-century England, their class differences make the journey to find each other complicated and treacherous. Hannah Waddingham co-stars as the seductive and vengeful Lady Bellaston, who comes between Tom and Sophia.

The Blacklist

NBC, 10 p.m.

After an inmate opens fire at a high-security prison, the task force investigates a contraband smuggler known as The Postman, with Cooper (Harry Lennix) revisiting his past ties to the suspect.