May 28, 2023

NTT IndyCar Series: Indianapolis 500 NBC, 11:30 a.m. Live The Greatest Spectacle in Racing, the Indianapolis 500, returns for its 107th running today at legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Sweden's Marcus Ericsson kissed the famed Yard of Bricks with a win last year.

NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 FOX, 5 p.m. Live Top Cup Series stars Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and defending race champ Denny Hamlin compete in NASCAR's longest event, the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Lucky Hearts UPtv, 6 p.m.  Original Film A bespoke makeup manufacturer (Margie Mays) gets her chance at the big time when she teams with an investment exec (Alex Trumble) to make her products more marketable. But when too much starts to change, will she be able to keep the magic that made her makeup such a success? Perhaps a dash of love will help.

Home Town Takeover HGTV, 7 p.m.  Season Finale In "Passing the Torch," in the final sprint to the finish line, Dave and Jenny Marrs renovate the home of a generous family, while Ben and Erin Napier revitalize a downtown park. Then, the team throws a finale party to pass the torch of community spirit back to the people of Fort Morgan, Colorado.

National Memorial Day Concert 2023 PBS, 7 p.m. Live The 34th annual broadcast of this concert for America's night of remembrance again o ers personal stories and tributes interwoven with musical performances to help keep alive the memories of those in uniform who have made the ultimate sacrifice for the country. Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise return as hosts; some of the performers who had been announced at press time include the National Symphony Orchestra, the U.S. Army Chorus, the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters and the U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants.

WWE's Most Wanted Treasures A&E, 8 p.m. It's not "Who's next?" but "What's next?" as the hunt to track down iconic items continues with Goldberg, who recounts his undefeated streak in WCW and his WWE debut with Booker T, Lita and Mick Foley. While Goldberg and the team attempt to acquire items from his storied career, they hit a major roadblock that derails the search.

Succession HBO, 8 p.m.  Series Finale After four seasons, the hit drama about the unimaginably wealthy Roy family's boardroom machinations and power struggles comes to an end. Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck star.

Fix My Franken house HGTV, 8 p.m.  Season Finale In "Spaciously Confusing," after years of long-distance commuting, a couple finally settles down in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, but the layout of their spacious home is completely confusing. Mike Butler looks to bring cohesion back to the home while his wife, Denese, creates a kitchen fi t for a chef.

The Blacklist NBC, 9 p.m. In "The Nowhere Bride," the task force investigates the whereabouts of a missing newlywed. Meanwhile, Red (James Spader) o ers his help to a powerful cartel leader, while Siya (Anya Banerjee) visits a connection from her mother's past. New episodes of The Blacklist will air in the show's new Thursday night time slot beginning later this week, on June 1.

Barry HBO, 9:30 p.m.  Series Finale The dark comedy following socially awkward hitman Barry (Bill Hader) and his over-the top acting coach Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) fades to black after four seasons.