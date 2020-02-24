What's coming in your Courier?

We are proud of the news coverage we give you daily about the comings and goings of our community -- news you don't get from any other news source.
Today, we share what we have coming in the Courier. We are constantly working on projects or looking ahead at what we believe we want to put our resources into for coverage. After an exhausting stretch with the Iowa Caucuses, we have other interesting stories to tell in the coming weeks.
So here's what's coming in the Courier:
--- It’s championship season in high school and college sports, and the next couple of weeks could mean a lot of hardware for Northeast Iowa teams.
--- Our staff has been busy on the annual Progress Edition. It comes in your Sunday, March 1, Courier. Pick up a copy!
--- Find out how the Cedar Falls, Waterloo East and Waterloo West bowling teams fare at state in the Feb. 25, 26 and 27 Couriers.
--- Signs & Design is under new ownership. We will bring you that story in the coming weeks.
--- See which local and area boys’ basketball teams advance to state in our March 1, March 3 and March 4 sports sections.
--- The energetic UNI Dance Marathon is coming up. We plan to attend and bring you that story.
--- Follow area girls’ basketball teams through the regional finals in the Feb. 25th and 26th editions of the Courier and then all through the state tournament the following week.
--- Catch all the action and reaction for the UNI, Iowa and Iowa State basketball teams following each of their games as they wind down their regular seasons.
--- Track and field fans can read about the Missouri Valley Indoor Championships in the UNI-Dome Feb. 29 and 30.
--- If you’re a college wrestling fan, we’ll have coverage of Wartburg and Luther at the NCAA Division III regional meet in our March 1 and 2 papers and stories from the Big 12 and Big Ten tournaments in the Sunday, March 8 edition.
--- We’ll be at the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament March 5-8 to bring you coverage of UNI’s outstanding men’s team.
--- On March 7 and 8, you can read about the Waterloo Warriors’ quest for a second straight Midwest High School Hockey League championship.
Support local journalism. It supports you.
Nancy Newhoff