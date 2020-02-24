What's coming in your Courier?

We are proud of the news coverage we give you daily about the comings and goings of our community -- news you don't get from any other news source.

Today, we share what we have coming in the Courier. We are constantly working on projects or looking ahead at what we believe we want to put our resources into for coverage. After an exhausting stretch with the Iowa Caucuses, we have other interesting stories to tell in the coming weeks.

So here's what's coming in the Courier:

--- It’s championship season in high school and college sports, and the next couple of weeks could mean a lot of hardware for Northeast Iowa teams.

--- Our staff has been busy on the annual Progress Edition. It comes in your Sunday, March 1, Courier. Pick up a copy!

--- Find out how the Cedar Falls, Waterloo East and Waterloo West bowling teams fare at state in the Feb. 25, 26 and 27 Couriers.

--- Signs & Design is under new ownership. We will bring you that story in the coming weeks.

--- See which local and area boys’ basketball teams advance to state in our March 1, March 3 and March 4 sports sections.