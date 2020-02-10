What's coming in your Courier?

We are proud of the news coverage we give you daily about the comings and goings of our community -- news you don't get from any other news source.
Today, we share what we have coming in the Courier. We are constantly working on projects or looking ahead at what we believe we want to put our resources into for coverage. After an exhausting stretch with the Iowa Caucuses, we have other interesting stories to tell in the coming weeks.
So here's what's coming in the Courier:
--- The Waterloo Black Hawks continue to lead the USHL's Western Conference and they have a couple of big rivalry games coming up. See how they fare against Dubuque in the Feb. 12 Courier.
--- The Waterloo City Council will again take up the runway issue at the Waterloo Regional Airport.
--- Waterloo West is ranked fourth in the current AP boys' basketball poll with a showdown against No. 3 Dubuque Senior looming. We'll have that story in the Feb. 12 Courier.
--- The UNI men's basketball team is knocking on the door of the national Top 25. Nobody covers the Panthers like the Courier. Catch the Feb. 11, Feb. 13 and Feb. 16 editions for the latest, including coverage of the upcoming game at Loyola between the top two teams in the Missouri Valley Conference.
--- The Waterloo Police Officer of the year is expected to be announced.
--- We will have a story about renovations being made to a longtime care center in the area.
--- High school basketball fans will find plenty of action to follow through the Courier over the next couple of weeks as girls and then boys teams begin postseason play.
--- The UNI wrestling team is heating up as it heads into the stretch of its regular season. Read about the Panthers' duals against West Virginia and state rival Iowa State in the Feb. 16 and Feb. 17 Couriers.
--- Bowling fans might want to pick up the Feb. 16 Courier to read about a matchup between Waterloo East and Cedar Falls that features two of the top teams in the state.
--- We continue to monitor several criminal cases going through the court system, so will update readers on those.
--- Are you ready for some wrestling? We'll have all the Northeast Iowa high school district results in the Feb. 16 Courier and complete coverage from the State Duals and traditional state tournament Feb. 20-23.
--- It's championship season in high school boys' swimming. We'll have the story from the state championships in the Feb. 16 Courier.
--- If you like college softball, it's that time of the year. UNI is picked to finish second in the Missouri Valley Conference and the Panthers are into their pre-conference tournament season. Catch the latest every weekend in the Courier.
