What's coming in your Courier?

We are proud of the news coverage we give you daily about the comings and goings of our community -- news you don't get from any other news source.
Today, we share what we have coming in the Courier. We are constantly working on projects or looking ahead at what we believe we want to put our resources into for coverage.
So here's what's coming in the Courier:
--- The not quite Top 25 UNI men’s basketball team has a big game Wednesday, Jan. 29, when Missouri State visits the McLeod Center. You can read all about it Thursday as well as preview stories and features throughout the week.
--- The Iowa Caucuses are nearly upon us. It's been a long run-up. On Sunday, Feb. 2, watch for our full coverage of the Iowa Caucuses. Then follow us on Feb. 3 with the results and more.
--- Four of the state’s top prep basketball teams match up in the metro area Friday, Jan. 31. See how the West-Cedar Falls girls’ and boys’ games unfold in the Sunday, Feb. 2, Courier.
--- On Feb. 3 we will run our third in a series of stories in 2020 about inspirational Iowa women in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment allowing women to vote. Watch for those to come every other Monday throughout 2020.
--- The metro area’s Class 3A high school wrestling teams are much improved. Find out if any contend for championships at the Mississippi Valley Conference Supermeet. We’ll have the story in the Sunday, Feb. 2, Courier.
--- The Waterloo Warriors are in contention for a second straight Midwest High School Hockey League regular-season championship with a big game coming up at Cedar Rapids. Find out how it goes in the Friday, Feb. 7, Courier.
--- Northeast Iowa’s powerful small school wrestling programs begin their postseason journey Saturday, Feb. 8, with sectional tournaments. Wrestling fans might want to make sure they get their hands on the Sunday, Feb. 9, Courier.
--- The Waterloo Black Hawks are humming along atop the Western Conference of the USHL standings. You can always keep up with coach P.K. O’Handley’s team in the Courier.
Support local journalism. It supports you.
Nancy Newhoff