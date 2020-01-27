What's coming in your Courier?

We are proud of the news coverage we give you daily about the comings and goings of our community -- news you don't get from any other news source.

Today, we share what we have coming in the Courier. We are constantly working on projects or looking ahead at what we believe we want to put our resources into for coverage.

So here's what's coming in the Courier:

--- The not quite Top 25 UNI men’s basketball team has a big game Wednesday, Jan. 29, when Missouri State visits the McLeod Center. You can read all about it Thursday as well as preview stories and features throughout the week.

--- The Iowa Caucuses are nearly upon us. It's been a long run-up. On Sunday, Feb. 2, watch for our full coverage of the Iowa Caucuses. Then follow us on Feb. 3 with the results and more.

--- Four of the state’s top prep basketball teams match up in the metro area Friday, Jan. 31. See how the West-Cedar Falls girls’ and boys’ games unfold in the Sunday, Feb. 2, Courier.

--- On Feb. 3 we will run our third in a series of stories in 2020 about inspirational Iowa women in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment allowing women to vote. Watch for those to come every other Monday throughout 2020.