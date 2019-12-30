For the past several weeks, this newsletter has concentrated on letting you know the stories you only get from reading the Courier.
We are proud of the news coverage we give you daily about the comings and goings of our community -- news you don't get from any other news source.
Today, we want to also share what we have coming. We are constantly working on projects or looking ahead at what we believe we want to put our resources into for coverage.
So here's what's coming in the Courier:
--- Read about Iowa's No. 1-ranked wrestling team and UNI's No. 6 squad at the prestigious Midlands Tournament Dec. 29-30.
--- Catch up with the UNI men's basketball team as the Panthers open Missouri Valley Conference play Dec. 31.
--- Next weekend we will profile new Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green.
--- Looking ahead, Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Tom Steyer will hold town hall meetings in Waterloo Jan. 4. We'll have coverage.
--- The UNI women's basketball team owns wins over Iowa and Iowa State this season. Find out if the Panthers add Drake to that list Jan. 3.
-- The Waterloo Black Hawks have a big game coming up against rival Dubuque Jan. 4 at Young Arena. We'll have the story.
--- Prep of the Week and Preps to Watch return to the sports pages Jan. 8.
--- Diamond Event Center pastry chefs prepare Midwestern favorites is a story we plan to run Jan. 2.
--- The Waterloo West girls' basketball team climbed to 10th in the latest Class 5A rankings. The Wahawks can make a big statement Jan. 10 when they host No. 1 Iowa City High. We'll be there.
You'll know all that and much, much more if you read the Courier. Get informed. Know your neighbors. Know your community.
Support local journalism. It supports you.
