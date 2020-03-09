What's coming in your Courier?

We are proud of the news coverage we give you daily about the comings and goings of our community -- news you don't get from any other news source.

Today, we share what we have coming in the Courier. We are constantly working on projects or looking ahead at what we believe we want to put our resources into for coverage. After an exhausting stretch with the Iowa Caucuses, we have other interesting stories to tell in the coming weeks.

So here's what's coming in the Courier:

-- Find out after Sunday, March 15, if the UNI men's basketball team gets an at-large bid to the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

-- Learn how the True Value in Parkersburg is able to thrive in an era of big box stores. The story in the Sunday, March 15, Courier.

-- It's championship season for NCAA Division II and Division III wrestling teams, and the Courier will have in-depth coverage beginning online Friday, March 13, and continuing online and in our print editions through the weekend.

-- An artist has been chosen for the new Jon Crews sculpture for the city of Cedar Falls. Learn more about that in the March 12 Courier.