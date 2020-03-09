What's coming in your Courier?

We are proud of the news coverage we give you daily about the comings and goings of our community -- news you don't get from any other news source.
Today, we share what we have coming in the Courier. We are constantly working on projects or looking ahead at what we believe we want to put our resources into for coverage. After an exhausting stretch with the Iowa Caucuses, we have other interesting stories to tell in the coming weeks.
So here's what's coming in the Courier:
-- Find out after Sunday, March 15, if the UNI men's basketball team gets an at-large bid to the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
-- Learn how the True Value in Parkersburg is able to thrive in an era of big box stores. The story in the Sunday, March 15, Courier.
-- It's championship season for NCAA Division II and Division III wrestling teams, and the Courier will have in-depth coverage beginning online Friday, March 13, and continuing online and in our print editions through the weekend.
-- An artist has been chosen for the new Jon Crews sculpture for the city of Cedar Falls. Learn more about that in the March 12 Courier.
-- Follow the action at the March 9-13 boys' state basketball tournament where Cedar Falls takes aim at a state championship three-peat and Wapsie Valley returns to the big dance for the first time since 2013.
-- Iowa and Iowa State head into their respective conference basketball tournaments looking for a ticket to the NCAA Tournament. You can read about it March 12-16 in the Courier.
-- High school track and field fans can get an early look at the 2020 season when local and area teams convene at the UNI-Dome for the annual Dickinson Relays. We'll have coverage in the March 10 and 11 Courier.
-- The UNI women's basketball team has had an up and down regular season. Find out of the Panthers can put it all together at the Missouri Valley tournament March 12-15.
-- Keep up with the Waterloo Black Hawks as the head into the final stretch of the regular season looking to remain atop the USHL's Western Conference and build momentum for a run at the Clark Cup.
Support local journalism. It supports you.
Nancy Newhoff