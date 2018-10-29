After the first reports came through regarding the horrific shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, many synagogues nationwide went into automatic lockdown. A day later, a Midwestern synagogue over a thousand miles from Pittsburgh didn’t allow the children to play outside during Sunday School recess. Another Jewish house of worship in Texas (half a continent away from this particular hate crime) removed the “Guests welcome! Come on in!” sign from the door. Police cars started circling parking lots and synagogue boards began reevaluating their security systems. The knee-jerk over reaction was understandable, but predictable.
The oldest form of hatred — Jew-hatred — has resurfaced with its tragic implications. Why should we be surprised? No country can protect all its citizens at all times and in all places from senseless violence. It’s too easy to blame easy access to firearms and guaranteed freedom of speech on social media for hate crimes committed by deranged individuals.
American society is intense. It has the potential to be both readily violent as well as remarkably compassionate. Viewing these opposing tendencies after the Pittsburgh shooting made me wonder how we should teach this particular lesson to our children. Children (as everyone) want to feel protected. Of course, we strive to make their world as safe as possible. But we can’t hinder every irrational element: don’t go to the mall (someone was shot there once) or don’t go to school because some might shoot at you (unfortunately not uncommon any more). The most bitter is probably feeling queasy and vulnerable at houses of worship because someone might break in and start shooting at you because you have the “wrong” race, religion or country of origin.
Thus, what is to do? Children can be taught resilience, but only if they see us practicing it. If we see monsters under the bed, so will they. Not letting them play outdoors when there is nothing directly threatening them, teaches them that the world is such a dangerous place that it is better to hide than to truly live. Yes, people might hate you because you are Jewish. Against this hatred we set the value of creative solidarity.
Does it make sense to lay down flowers and teddy bears? Perhaps. This has become a familiar ritual, and is comforting to some. Are prayer vigils helpful? Yes, this is the time to share our agony with each other. It also may serve to teach our children something really difficult: That this world isn’t completely safe, although we grownups do our best to make it so. It’s wise to be prudent and vigilant, but not so fearful that we forget to embrace life. In the Pittsburgh attack, I nearly lost a dear teacher. Had he not overslept that Shabbat, he would have been there, right in the middle of it.
Let’s not oversleep a crucial teaching moment for our children. They will mirror us and our responses.
