What does the term 'fourth estate' mean? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Are there Haitian immigrants being housed at the Western Home in Cedar Falls?

A. Per Linda Hudwalker Bowman, chief communications officer with Western Home Communities: "No. However, Western Home Communities fully supports a national coalition of long-term care providers who have urged the State Department to expedite requests from qualified nurses of many backgrounds who are trying to get visas to work in the U.S. We're also working with other sponsors around the country on this issue. There was already a critical shortage of health care and hospitality workers before COVID-19 hit, and we need to do everything possible to provide enough qualified caregivers for the large population of aging baby boomers."

Q. What does the term “fourth estate” mean?

A. It refers to the press; the profession of journalism. Its origin goes back to the European concept of the three estates of the realm -- the clergy, the nobility and the commoners. In the United States, the press is sometimes referred to as the “fourth estate” because it serves as watchdog over the three branches of government: executive, legislative and judiciary.

Q. Are the malls open for people to walk and get their exercise during the winter months.

A. Yes. Crossroads Center is open to mall walkers during its regular hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Approximately 2.3 trips around the lower level equals one mile. Approximately 3 trips around the upper level equals one mile. Those distances include walking all hallways. College Square Mall is open for mall walking daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. One complete lap around the inside of the mall equals 5/8 of a mile.

Q. On “Father Brown” on Iowa Public Television, they keep running reruns. When will they start showing new episodes?

A. Iowa PBS replies: "Production for the newest season of "Father Brown" was delayed due to the coronavirus and is expected to premiere in 2022. We do not have a date yet but Iowa PBS will air the new season when it becomes available to us!"

Q. Last year when Iowa athletics director Gary Barta announced they were going to retire Luke Garza’s number, he mentioned they were going to do something to honor the great basketball players of the past who had not had their numbers retired. When are they going to do that?

A. According to Steven Roe, director of athletic communications at the University of Iowa: “The plan is moving forward. I know jerseys have been ordered. I am not sure of the timeline for placing them in the arena.”

Q. I have DirecTV but I don’t get the Food Channel anymore. Why is that?

A. You can watch the Food Network on channel number 231 on DirecTV. The Food Network is included in all DirecTV channel lineups such as the Entertainment, Choice, Ultimate and Premier. There is also the Cooking Channel on channel 232 and Taste on channel 235. If you think you should be getting any of these channels but are not, contact DirecTV.

