What a shot! Federer 'unreal' in US Open win over Kyrgios

NEW YORK (AP) — The most pivotal part of Roger Federer’s U.S. Open victory over Nick Kyrgios, both men agreed, came all of 17 minutes in, when the 20-time major champion was serving at 3-all, love-40 and got out of the jam.
The most spectacular part? That came, anyone who saw it surely would agree, much later. It was the on-a-full-sprint, drop-shot-retrieving, flick-from-a-few-inches-off-the-ground, forehand-around-the-net-post, jaw-dropping winner that Federer conjured up a few games from the conclusion of the 6-4, 6-1, 7-5 tour de force in the third round Saturday.
“Almost unreal,” said Kyrgios, who admired the bit of racket wizardry with eyes wide open and mouth agape.
“A special one, no doubt about it,” declared Federer, who put it up there among his greatest hits, which, considering who we’re talking about, is certainly saying something.
There’s no rule mandating that the ball travel over the net for a shot to count, but Federer pointed out that this was not the sort of thing he can try in practice, mainly because there isn’t as much room to run wide of the court as in a big arena like Arthur Ashe Stadium, so “you will be running into a fence.”
Federer certainly had Kyrgios’ appreciation.
“We’re two very different characters. Just the way he goes about things, I could take a leaf out of his book. The way he behaves on court. His demeanor,” the 30th-seeded Kyrgios said. “He’s the ultimate role model to anyone who wants to play.”
Two seeded men lost in the afternoon: No. 4 Alexander Zverev and No. 17 Lucas Pouille. Zverev still has never made the fourth round in visits to New York after being beaten 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-1, 6-3 by Philipp Kohlschreiber in an all-German matchup, while Joao Sousa defeated Pouille 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5). Kohlschreiber now meets 2014 runner-up Kei Nishikori, who got past No. 13 Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-1.
Maria Sharapova eliminated No. 10 Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2 to improve to 23-0 in night matches at the U.S. Open.
In earlier women’s action, there was a series of surprises, highlighted by Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber’s 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 loss to No. 29 Dominika Cibulkova. Kerber, who counts the 2016 U.S. Open among her three Grand Slam trophies, was seeded No. 4, and joins No. 1 Simona Halep and No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki in making Week 1 exits — all in matches played on the new Louis Armstrong Stadium.
No. 6 Caroline Garcia and No. 13 Kiki Bertens also lost, while 2017 runner-up Madison Keys came back to beat Aleksandra Krunic 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.
