CEDAR FALLS -- Friends of Western Home Communities will sponsor its annual handcrafted holiday sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane.

A variety of handcrafted items will be for sale and all proceeds go to projects that enhance the lives of the residents.

The Market at Jorgensen Plaza will also be open and offering coffee, pastries, gifts, gourmet grocery items and fresh deli foods to enjoy on-site or at home.

