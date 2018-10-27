Western Home Logo
Buy Now

The Friends of Western Home Communities will host the annual Handcrafted Holiday Sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Diamond Event Center, 5307 Caraway Lane.

Residents, employees and family members will offer their homemade creations, including jewelry, toys, greeting cards, knit headbands, carved wood, quilted items, doll clothes and more.

A portion of proceeds from the day’s sales will support the work of Friends of Western Home Communities, a volunteer organization that works to enhance the lives of residents by funding projects such as pickleball courts.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments