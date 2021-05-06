Western Home dementia residents in good hands with Maryury Reynolds

It seems that Maryury Reynolds has found a home.

A native of Honduras, she migrated to South Carolina where she lived for five years. She and her husband moved to the Cedar Valley in 2012 when he got a job at John Deere.

Reynolds recently received congratulations from Western Home Communities for her five years of service. Starting as an LPN, she just earned her RN degree from Hawkeye College. She works in Western Home’s dementia cottages.

Reynolds recently was congratulated for her five-years of service at Western Home. “She loves being able to put a smile on residents’ faces and make families feel at ease with their loved ones in her care. Maryury is a motivated nurse that is very kind to the residents and those she supervises. She is calm, compassionate, and an amazing leader that doesn’t hesitate to help with anything that is needed. Maryury has a deep respect and pride for her profession. Nation Cottage loves having Maryury on their team.”

“I always wanted to be a nurse since I was a little girl,” Reynolds said. “I love to take care of people, help them feel better. I want the family to trust me, to know their families are in good hands.”