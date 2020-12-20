Western Home Communities: Assisted living employees work hard to help residents thrive

CEDAR FALLS — When your mission statement is to assertively create fulfilling lifestyles, employees go the extra mile to make sure residents enjoy the best quality of life possible.
So assisted living teams at Western Home Communities had to pivot hard and fast when life as we knew it came to a screeching halt nine months ago.
“It’s not been easy for anyone, but it has been amazing to watch relationships between employees and residents grow,” says Ronda Eick, RN, BSN, senior director of assisted living. “Residents care so much about those who are working, as if they’re family. They’re genuinely concerned about them.”
Perhaps that’s only natural when you watch employees go above and beyond during the most difficult circumstances. Some have shown up during their off hours, making the rounds outside with their pets or babies to visit with residents.
Others have helped create memorable moments in a safe way. One resident who turned 90 had a birthday celebration with his son; they enjoyed burgers and beer from Gilmore’s Pub, sitting eight feet apart at a long table in a private living room.
On Thanksgiving, dining services provided a special meal of turkey with all the trimmings. Visitors couldn’t enjoy it this year, as they usually do, but staff delivered many homemade treats to residents that family dropped off after stopping by for window visits.
“I thought that was a good compromise,” Ronda explains. “We have to protect our residents’ health but connecting with their families remains vitally important to their well-being.”
In-person visits can still happen at least once a week for 30 minutes; an online calendar makes scheduling simple and convenient. Everyone wears masks and stays six feet apart as they catch up. Visits can end with a hug, though, for visitors willing to don additional personal protective equipment provided by Western Home Communities.
When they can’t visit in person, leisure services professionals offer extra video chats or phone calls, and they send emails to families with photos of their family members to show what they’re doing that day.
“I loved our thankful wreath project,” says Hollie Beem, leisure services coordinator at Thalman Square, which offers specialized memory support in assisted living. “It was so fun to help residents talk about what they’re thankful for and then share that with their families.”
At Stanard Family Assisted Living, lead leisure services coordinator Natalie Jones helped one family overcome a communication challenge. The son wanted to get his dad a phone for the hearing impaired so they could engage in conversation more easily.
“It was great,” Natalie recalls. “The son called to say thank you because it made such a difference for all of them.”
The leisure services team now focuses on small groups activities. It requires more time and planning to repeat an event in several spaces. That makes the job more chaotic, Natalie says, but she sees an upside: Some residents who didn’t engage prior to the pandemic are more willing to gather in their hallway in a smaller group that is safely distanced and masked.
Coordinators also find themselves spending a lot of time with residents individually, taking short walks or stopping by for a chat.
“I think at Thalman we have tried to step back and focus on the little things like sharing a cup of coffee, a conversation, a fun joke, a simple craft, a silly game,” Hollie says. “What makes the day a little better while staying healthy and safe.”
Chaplains continue to offer spiritual care, leading Bible studies for small, socially distanced groups or counseling and praying with residents who request it. At Windhaven Assisted Living, a weekly advent lighting program includes hallway Scripture readings and hymns to make the Christmas season meaningful.
“I’ve never felt such a sense of responsibility,” explains Haley Bell, lead leisure services coordinator at Windhaven Assisted Living. “Residents depend on us more than ever to keep them engaged and have a quality of life. I’m never sure if I’ve done enough. But we care and we are trying our very best to give residents something to look forward to each day.”
Haley encourages families to stay hopeful and positive. She says every outreach to a resident is important, whether it’s a phone call, video call, window visit, email or old-fashioned letters and cards.
“All of those things are so meaningful and can make a huge difference in someone’s day.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!