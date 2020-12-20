Western Home Communities: Assisted living employees work hard to help residents thrive

CEDAR FALLS — When your mission statement is to assertively create fulfilling lifestyles, employees go the extra mile to make sure residents enjoy the best quality of life possible.

So assisted living teams at Western Home Communities had to pivot hard and fast when life as we knew it came to a screeching halt nine months ago.

“It’s not been easy for anyone, but it has been amazing to watch relationships between employees and residents grow,” says Ronda Eick, RN, BSN, senior director of assisted living. “Residents care so much about those who are working, as if they’re family. They’re genuinely concerned about them.”

Perhaps that’s only natural when you watch employees go above and beyond during the most difficult circumstances. Some have shown up during their off hours, making the rounds outside with their pets or babies to visit with residents.

Others have helped create memorable moments in a safe way. One resident who turned 90 had a birthday celebration with his son; they enjoyed burgers and beer from Gilmore’s Pub, sitting eight feet apart at a long table in a private living room.