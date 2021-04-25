West High recognizes Partners' ongoing involvement

WATERLOO – West High School’s Partners in Education are Hope City, John Deere and The Other Place on Ridgeway Avenue.

“Due to COVID safety protocols we have not allowed visitors into the building during the 20-21 school year, which has limited the Partners ability to interact with the West High students and staff in person. We hope things get closer to normal heading into next school year,” explained Byron Phillips, assistant principal.

However there was Partners in Education Recognition Night at the Sept. 25 football game. Partners assisted with the Student of the Month recognition and sponsored Wahawk Hydro Flask water bottles for students since water fountains were off due to COVID.

Partners also provided snacks and supplies to support Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress testing.

“Being a Wahawk myself, I really value our partnership with West High. I am passionate about investing in our youth and community, and truly enjoy working with the other PIE contacts to develop ideas on how we can best support the students and faculty,” said Lindsey Dicken, John Deere Human Resources.

