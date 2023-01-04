Wednesday's Area Roundup: West suffers first defeat, Waterloo Christian edges GMG

The top-ranked Waterloo West Wahawks suffered their first defeat of the season in a 72-68, double-overtime decision against No. 15 Linn-Mar.

The Wahawks held a 21-20 advantage at halftime, but ceded their one-point lead in the second half, leading to a 55-55 tie at the end of regulation.

Both teams scored eight points in the first overtime period, but the Lions outscored the Wahawks 9-5 in the second extra frame to secure the upset win.

Sahara Williams led the Wahawks with 28 points, nine rebounds, four steals and four assists. Halli Poock scored 25 points and five steals while Sierra Moore added 11 points and five rebounds.

Waterloo Christian 49, GMG 48: The Regents needed and got a big second half to overcome a two-point first quarter and prevail against the Wolverines.

Trailing 26-19 at halftime, Waterloo Christian outscored GMG 30-22 in the second half to eke out the one-point win and improve to 7-3 on the season.

Katie Costello led the Regents with 24 points on 7-of-19 shooting. The junior also added nine rebounds and eight steals.

Reagan Wheeler added 11 points as the only other Regent in double figures.

Grundy Center managed eight points to Jesup’s six during the extra period to get the win.

Boys’ Basketball

West 60, Linn-Mar 55: A trio of Wahawks scored in double figures as West led from wire-to-wire in a five-point win over Linn-Mar.

Keishaun Pendleton led West with 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting while adding four assists.

Si’Marion Anderson added 16 points and six rebounds while Dayton Bruce contributed 10 points.

GMG 68, Waterloo Christian 66: A 23-point fourth quarter was not enough for the Regents to overcome its five-point third quarter deficit in a 68-66 loss to GMG.

Aaron Zwack led the Regents with 27 points on 10-of-21 scoring. Drew Wagner posted 17 points and nine boards while Eli Evans hit 4-of-9 field goal attempts to contribute 12 points.

Jesup 60, Grundy Center 59: Jack Miller put up a 27-point performance to lead the J-Hawks to a narrow, 1-point win over Grundy Center.Bowling

The Waterloo East Trojans got a 2,984-2,517 win over Marshalltown in boys’ bowling action.

Alex Huntley led with a high game of 266 and high series of 453. Tanner Werkmeister added a series of 431 with a 247 high game.

The Trojans fell 2,984-2,517 to the Bobcats in girls’ bowling action.