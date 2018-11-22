MAUI, Hawaii -- Iowa State heated up early and never cooled off Wednesday as the Cyclones raced past San Diego State 87-57 in the fifth-place game of the Maui Invitational.
Iowa State led 46-32 at halftime and continued to stretch its lead over the final 20 minutes as the Cyclones won their final two games in the tournament and improved to 5-1 for the season.
Marial Shayok scored 21 points, Michael Jacobson added 19 and Terrence Lewis chipped in 16 for an Iowa State team that shot 47.5 percent overall and 44 percent (14 of 32) from 3-point range.
IOWA 105, ALABAMA ST. 78: Iowa shot a sizzling 59 percent overall, including 39.1 percent from 3-point range, as the Hawkeyes improved to 5-0 with a rout of Alabama State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Luke Garza finished with 22 points, Joe Wieskamp had 20, Tyler Cook chipped in 16 and Isaiah Moss had 15 for Iowa, which led 68-37 at halftime.
Women's basketball
IOWA ST. 85, EASTERN MICHIGAN 59: Bridget Carleton tallied 17 points and nine rebounds in her homecoming as Iowa State crushed Eastern Michigan 85-59 Wednesday.
Adriana Camber added 15 points, Alexa Middleton 14 and Ashley Joens and Kristin Scott 11 each as the Cyclones improved to 5-0. Scott also had 11 rebounds. Iowa State shot 50 percent overall and hit 11 of 25 shots from 3-point range and all 12 of its free-throw attempts.
USHL hockey
SIOUX CITY 4, WATERLOO 2: Sioux City overcame a 2-1 Waterloo lead in the third period to post a 4-2 United States Hockey League victory Wednesday and move ahead of the Black Hawks in the Western Conference standings.
Emil Ohrvall and Matej Blumel had goals in the first two periods, but Sioux City tied the game on a power play 2:24 into the third and took the lead at the 8:34 mark on a shorthanded goal. The Musketeers added an empty net score in the closing seconds.
