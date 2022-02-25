weddings credits

TEXT:
WEDDINGS folio
SPRING|SUMMER 2022
GENERAL MANAGER
David Adams
EDITOR
Melody Parker
PROJECT MANAGER & AD SALES
Sheila Kerns
319-291-1448
Weddings Magazine is published biannually by Courier Communications and may be contacted at: 100 E. 4th St., P.O. Box 540, Waterloo, IA 50704. Copyright, Weddings, 2019.
All rights reserved. Reproduction or use of editorial or graphic content without permission is prohibited.
XXX
The Courier logo
People are also reading…
View the digital version of Weddings magazine and back issues at: