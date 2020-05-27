Wedding wreaths

With no beginning or end, a wreath historically has symbolized eternity, immorality, tribute and hope. As a decorative element, a wreath is like a piece of jewelry. It makes a personal statement and is a form of artistic impression, as well as being a sign of welcome.

Hanging a gorgeous wreath on the church door sets an immediate tone for guests arriving for your wedding ceremony. A circle of pretty flowers can be a graceful headdress or even carried in place of a bouquet. Simple circlets of baby's breath are simple and charming atop the heads of flower girls.

Craft a large wreath and sheath it in flowers and vines to serve as an altar or create a setting for the exchanging of vows. It also can serve as a setting for romantic wedding photos before or after the "I do's."

At the reception, encircle chandeliers with flower- and foliage-drenched wreaths. Dangle small wreaths from the backs of chairs.

You'll be amazed at the number of imaginative ways wreaths can be incorporated into your wedding ceremony and reception!

