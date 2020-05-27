Wedding wreaths
0 comments

Wedding wreaths

  • Updated
  • 0

With no beginning or end, a wreath historically has symbolized eternity, immorality, tribute and hope. As a decorative element, a wreath is like a piece of jewelry. It makes a personal statement and is a form of artistic impression, as well as being a sign of welcome.

Hanging a gorgeous wreath on the church door sets an immediate tone for guests arriving for your wedding ceremony.  A circle of pretty flowers can be a graceful headdress or even carried in place of a bouquet. Simple circlets of baby's breath are simple and charming atop the heads of flower girls. 

Craft a large wreath and sheath it in flowers and vines to serve as an altar or create a setting for the exchanging of vows. It also can serve as a setting for romantic wedding photos before or after the "I do's."

At the reception, encircle chandeliers with flower- and foliage-drenched wreaths. Dangle small wreaths from the backs of chairs. 

You'll be amazed at the number of imaginative ways wreaths can be incorporated into  your wedding ceremony and reception!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bob Schmitt
Obituaries

Bob Schmitt

  • Updated

The Schmitt family is announcing the passing of Bob Schmitt of a heart attack on Sunday May 10th in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Elizabeth Brown
Obituaries

Elizabeth Brown

  • Updated

Elizabeth Ann (Nohr) Brown, 41, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 20, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

Tracee A. Kirkpatrick
Obituaries

Tracee A. Kirkpatrick

  • Updated

Tracee Ann Kirkpatrick, 66, of Dike, died Thursday, May 22, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo of cancer.

Keith R. Alberts
Obituaries

Keith R. Alberts

  • Updated

Keith R Alberts, 76, formerly of Mason City, died Wednesday, May 20, at Westbrook Acres Nursing Home in Gladbrook.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News