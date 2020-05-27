Wedding wreaths

With no beginning or end, a wreath historically has symbolized eternity, immorality, tribute and hope. As a decorative element, a wreath is like a piece of jewelry. It makes a personal statement and is a form of artistic impression, as well as being a sign of welcome.
Hanging a gorgeous wreath on the church door sets an immediate tone for guests arriving for your wedding ceremony. A circle of pretty flowers can be a graceful headdress or even carried in place of a bouquet. Simple circlets of baby's breath are simple and charming atop the heads of flower girls.
Craft a large wreath and sheath it in flowers and vines to serve as an altar or create a setting for the exchanging of vows. It also can serve as a setting for romantic wedding photos before or after the "I do's."
At the reception, encircle chandeliers with flower- and foliage-drenched wreaths. Dangle small wreaths from the backs of chairs.
You'll be amazed at the number of imaginative ways wreaths can be incorporated into your wedding ceremony and reception!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!