Watch Now: Winter storms continue to whip US; brutal cold to follow

A dangerous winter storm was bringing significant snowfall, strong thunderstorms and blustery winds to the northeastern U.S. on a holiday Monday.

A foot (30 centimeters) of snow was forecast for parts of New England, New York state, Ohio and Pennsylvania through Tuesday morning, and more than 80,000 customers in the region were without power as of Monday morning.

Forecasters in Buffalo, New York, said the snow was falling fast, dumping more than 16 inches (40 centimeters) by 8 a.m. The city advised people not to travel if they didn’t need to on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, while some surrounding towns instituted a travel ban.

“WOW! (Latest) snow measurement at 1 AM was 4.6 inches in the last hour at the Buffalo Airport!” the National Weather Service in Buffalo tweeted overnight. “And tack on another 4 inches in the last hour ending at 2 AM! Total so far since late Sun evening - 10.2 inches.”

