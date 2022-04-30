Watch Now: Kansas tornado reportedly levels dozens of buildings

This story will be updated.

A suspected tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas has damaged multiple buildings, injured several people and left more than 6,500 people without power.

Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell said the suspected twister that moved though parts of southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday evening damaged 50 to 100 buildings in Sedgwick County.

It was not immediately known how many buildings were damaged in Andover. Officials said three people were injured in Sedgwick County, including one woman who suffered serious injuries.

Russell said no injuries had been reported in Butler County, but a secondary assessment would be conducted Saturday morning.

