Update: Severe weather threat ends for Waterloo, rain continues

9:45 p.m. Update: The storms are gone, but an area of light to moderate rain continues. It could linger for a few hours before we eventually dry out overnight. Now that the cold front has cleared us, no additional severe thunderstorms are expected.

9:15 p.m. Update: The severe thunderstorm warning has been cancelled, but heavy rain and occasional lightning continues across the area along with gusty winds. Continue to remain indoors until this line of storms passes.

8:45 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Waterloo until 9:30 p.m. Saturday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected. Remain indoors until this line of storms passes.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.