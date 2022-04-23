 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Update: Severe weather threat ends for Waterloo, rain continues

  • Updated
  • 0
Radar Update 1

9:45 p.m. Update: The storms are gone, but an area of light to moderate rain continues. It could linger for a few hours before we eventually dry out overnight. Now that the cold front has cleared us, no additional severe thunderstorms are expected.

9:15 p.m. Update: The severe thunderstorm warning has been cancelled, but heavy rain and occasional lightning continues across the area along with gusty winds. Continue to remain indoors until this line of storms passes.

8:45 p.m. Update: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Waterloo until 9:30 p.m. Saturday. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected. Remain indoors until this line of storms passes.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Rain likely for all of Iowa Wednesday

Watch now: Rain likely for all of Iowa Wednesday

Showers and storms are expected across the state today, but some are in for a wetter day than others. Track the rain hour by hour and see when our best chance of rain is in our latest forecast video.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News