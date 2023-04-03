The United States is Earth's punching bag for nasty weather.
Blame geography for the U.S. getting hit by stronger, costlier, more varied and frequent extreme weather than anywhere on the planet, several experts said. Two oceans, the Gulf of Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, jutting peninsulas like Florida, clashing storm fronts and the jet stream combine to naturally brew the nastiest of weather.
People walk through damage from a late-night tornado Saturday in Sullivan, Ind.
Doug McSchooler, Associated Press
That’s only part of it. Nature dealt the United States a bad hand, but people have made it much worse by what, where and how we build, several experts said.
Then add climate change, and “buckle up. More extreme events are expected,” said Rick Spinrad, head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Tornadoes. Hurricanes. Flash floods. Droughts. Wildfires. Blizzards. Ice storms. Nor’easters. Lake-effect snow. Heat waves. Severe thunderstorms. Hail. Lightning. Atmospheric rivers. Derechos. Dust storms. Monsoons. Bomb cyclones. And the dreaded polar vortex.
It starts with “where we are on the globe,” North Carolina state climatologist Kathie Dello said. “It’s truly a little bit … unlucky.”
China may have more people, and a large land area like the United States, but “they don't have the same kind of clash of air masses as much as you do in the U.S. that is producing a lot of the severe weather,” said Susan Cutter, director of the Hazards Vulnerability and Resilience Institute at the University of South Carolina.
The U.S. is by far the king of tornadoes and other severe storms.
“It really starts with kind of two things. Number one is the Gulf of Mexico. And number two is elevated terrain to the west,” said Victor Gensini, a Northern Illinois University meteorology professor.
Angeles Molina carries belongings from her flooded Merced, Calif., home on Jan. 10.
Noah Berger, Associated Press
Look at Friday's deadly weather, and watch out in the coming days to see it in action: Dry air from the West goes up over the Rockies and crashes into warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico, and it’s all brought together along a stormy jet stream.
In the West, it's a drumbeat of atmospheric rivers. In the Atlantic, it's nor'easters in the winter, hurricanes in the summer and sometimes a weird combination of both, like Superstorm Sandy.
“It is a reality that regardless of where you are in the country, where you call home, you’ve likely experienced a high-impact weather event firsthand,” Spinrad said.
Killer tornadoes in December 2021 that struck Kentucky illustrated the uniqueness of the United States.
They hit areas with large immigrant populations. People who fled Central and South America, Bosnia and Africa were all victims. A huge problem was that tornadoes really didn't happen in those people's former homes, so they didn't know what to watch for or what to do, or even know they had to be concerned about tornadoes, said Joseph Trujillo Falcon, a NOAA social scientist who investigated the aftermath.
With colder air up in the Arctic and warmer air in the tropics, the area between them — the mid-latitudes, where the United States is — gets the most interesting weather because of how the air acts in clashing temperatures, and that north-south temperature gradient drives the jet stream, said Northern Illinois meteorology professor Walker Ashley.
Then add mountain ranges that go north-south, jutting into the winds flowing from west to east, and underneath it all the toasty Gulf of Mexico.
The Gulf injects hot, moist air underneath the often cooler, dry air lifted by the mountains, “and that doesn't happen really anywhere else in the world,” Gensini said.
The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is heavily damaged Oct. 1 in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
If the United States as a whole has it bad, the South has it the worst, said University of Georgia meteorology professor Marshall Shepherd, a former president of the American Meteorological Society.
“We drew the short straw (in the South) that we literally can experience every single type of extreme weather event,” Shepherd said. “Including blizzards. Including wildfires, tornadoes, floods, hurricanes. Every single type. … There's no other place in the United States that can say that.”
Florida, North Carolina and Louisiana also stick out in the water so are more prone to being hit by hurricanes, said Shepherd and Dello.
The South has more manufactured housing that is vulnerable to all sorts of weather hazards, and storms are more likely to happen there at night, Ashley said. Night storms are deadly because people can't see them and are less likely to take cover, and they miss warnings in their sleep.
The extreme weather triggered by America’s unique geography creates hazards. But it takes humans to turn those hazards into disasters, Ashley and Gensini said.
Just look where cities pop up in America and the rest of the world: near water that floods, except maybe Denver, said South Carolina's Cutter. More people are moving to areas, such as the South, where there are more hazards.
“One of the ways in which you can make your communities more resilient is to not develop them in the most hazard-prone way or in the most hazard-prone portion of the community,” Cutter said. “The insistence on building up barrier islands and development on barrier islands, particularly on the East Coast and the Gulf Coast, knowing that that sand is going to move and having hurricanes hit with some frequency … seems like a colossal waste of money.”
Construction standards tend to be at the bare minimum and less likely to survive the storms, Ashley said.
“Our infrastructure is crumbling and nowhere near being climate-resilient at all,” Shepherd said.
Poverty makes it hard to prepare for and bounce back from disasters, especially in the South, Shepherd said. That vulnerability is an even bigger issue in other places in the world.
“Safety can be bought," Ashley said. “Those that are well-to-do and who have resources can buy safety and will be the most resilient when disaster strikes. … Unfortunately that isn't all of us.”
“It’s sad that we have to live these crushing losses,” said Kim Cobb, a Brown University professor of environment and society. “We’re worsening our hand by not understanding the landscape of vulnerability given the geographic hand we’ve been dealt.”
Photos: Scenes of the devastation from deadly Mississippi tornado
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Powerful tornadoes tore through the Deep South on Friday night, killing several people in Mississippi, obliterating dozens of buildings. (AP Photo/Rogelio Solis)
Rogelio Solis
Law-enforcement officers climb through debris on a diner looking for survivors early Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Rolling Fork, Miss. No one was found. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states.(AP Photo/Rogelio Solis)
Rogelio Solis
A resident looks through the piles of debris, insulation, and home furnishings to see if anything is salvageable at a tornado demolished mobile home park in Rolling Fork, Miss. March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
A resident looks through the piles of debris, insulation, and home furnishings to see if anything is salvageable at a mobile home park in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
A sheriff's deputy climbs onto a pile of wind-tossed vehicles to search for survivors or the deceased at Chuck's Dairy Bar in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Wind-tossed vehicles, are piled onto another in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023, the day after a series of storms produced tornadoes moved through the area. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
From right, Tracy and Tim Hardin, owners of Chuck's Dairy Bar, survey the tornado destruction to their business in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023. The couple and their six employees were hiding in the cooler when the tornado hit. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Wonder Bolden cradles her year-old granddaughter Journey Bolden as she surveys the remains of her mother's tornado demolished mobile home in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
A pickup truck rests on top of a restaurant cooler at Chuck's Dairy Cafe in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Melanie Childs of Amory, Miss., sits on a bucket and holds her two children, Mila, 1, left, and Major, 2, as they view whats left of her grandfather, Barrie Young, home Saturday 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)
Thomas Wells
A homeowner venturs out to survey the damage Saturday 25, 2023, in Amory, Miss. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)
Thomas Wells
Charlie Weissinger, tosses away the paneling from one of the desks in his father's demolished law office in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
An American flag files on the slab of what was a hardware store in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday morning, March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
This hardware store's inventory lay open to the environment, Saturday March 25, 2023, after a Friday night tornado destroyed much of the Mississippi Delta community. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
A vehicle awaits removal Saturday March 25, 2023, after getting destroyed by a Friday night tornado that hit Rolling Fork, Miss. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
A shipping container/trailer rests by a tornado stripped tree, Saturday March 25, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
A bus passes debris on Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Silver City, Miss. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Michael Goldberg)
Michael Goldberg
A tree awaits removal from the front of the Sharkey County Courthouse in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Tim Foster stands outside the safe room Saturday, March 25, 2023, where he and his wife (not pictured) took shelter as a tornado warning was issued in Amory, Miss. on Friday. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Jim Lytle)
Jim Lytle
Wendell Sturdevant, of Rolling Fork, Miss., calls his wife as friends and his niece search through the rubble of what was a Blue Front Apartments duplex unit that he and his mother lived in, Saturday, March 25, 2023. They it made it out alive the night before as severe weather tore through the area, but his sister Mary Bush died just a block away when a tornado ripped through the small Delta town. (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
Barbara Gauntt
James Brown, standing, of Vicksburg, Miss., surveys the damage at the home of his sister Melissa Pierce and her husband, L.A. Pierce, on 7th Street in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023, after a tornado cut through the small Delta town Friday night. According to Brown, the semitrailer on his sister's home was picked up from two houses away. Both his sister and her husband were killed. Their son Dave Brown, of Tallulah, sits on the ground. (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
Barbara Gauntt
CORRECTS DATE TO MARCH 25 INSTEAD OF MARCH 23 - Alaina Dean, 8, her mother, Shannekia Miles, background, and other family members salvage what they can from their home on 7th Street in Rolling Fork, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023, after a tornado cut through the small Delta town the night before. (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
Barbara Gauntt
The American flag is wrapped in the branches of a fallen tree in front of the Sharkey County Courthouse in Rolling Fork, Miss., early Saturday, March 25, 2023, after getting destroyed by a tornado the night before. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
A car is shown trapped in a garage on 11th Avenue North in Amory, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023, from where a tree fell the night before after severe weather came through the area. (AP Photo/Jim Lytle)
Jim Lytle
Yvonne Hayes looks out at the pile of debris, Saturday, March 25, 2023, after the roof and the north wall of her house were both removed by a storm the night before in Amory, Miss. (AP Photo/Jim Lytle)
Jim Lytle
The remains of an Exxon gas station and convenience store that sits at the corner of Highway 25 and Highway 6 in Amory Miss., is seen after it was hit by severe weather the night before. (AP Photo/Jim Lytle)
Jim Lytle
A Rolling Fork, Miss., resident walks through fallen trees as she attempts to salvage personal items following a tornado the night before that heavily damaged the Mississippi Delta community, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Kathy Barlow salvages her family Bible, in her Rolling Fork, Miss., home, as she and family and friends begin their cleanup following a tornado the night before that heavily damaged the house, including the roofing and ceiling, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Terry York, a Silver City, Miss., resident, walks through a damaged neighborhood with a small bag of personal belongings, Saturday, March 25, 2023, after a deadly tornado ripped through the area the night before. (Hannah Mattix/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
Hannah Mattix
A resident of Silver City, Miss., stands next to his home Saturday, March 25, 2023, while surveying the surrounding damage following a deadly tornado that ripped through the state Friday night. (The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
MBR
Resident Noel Crook walks through his home Saturday, March 25, 2023, while surveying damage in Silver City, Miss., following Friday's deadly tornado. (Hannah Mattix/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
Hannah Mattix
A vehicle and home are seen damaged in Silver City, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023, in the aftermath of a tornado that devastated the state the night before. (Hannah Mattix/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
Hannah Mattix
Children's toys lie on the ground outside of what was once a home in Silver City, Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023, following a deadly tornado that tore through the area the night before. (Hannah Mattix/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
Hannah Mattix
Terry York, a Silver City, Miss., resident exits what's left of his home Saturday, March 25, 2023, following Friday's deadly tornado. (The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
MBR
Insulation and tin are seen stuck and wrapped around the remains of trees near the intersection of Highways 25 and 6 in Amory Miss., Saturday, March 25, 2023, after it was hit by a severe storm the night before. (AP Photo/Jim Lytle)
Jim Lytle
The remains of the NauticStar boat manufacturing plant on Waterway Drive in Amory Miss., is seen Saturday, March 25, 2023, after it was hit by a severe storm the night before. (AP Photo/Jim Lytle)
Jim Lytle
Damage is visible Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss., after a tornado ripped through the community. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Damage is visible Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss., after a tornado ripped through the community. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Damage is visible Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss., after a tornado ripped through the community. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Damage is visible Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss., after a tornado ripped through the community. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Damage is visible Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss., after a tornado ripped through the community. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
A 4-wheeler rolls past this upturned SUV damaged by the Friday night tornado that hit Rolling Folk, Miss., on Sunday morning, March 26, 2023. Most of the stricken neighborhoods are silent on Sunday morning as the families, friends and neighbors spent most of Saturday trying to salvage their possessions. The tornado was part of a system of severe weather that moved through several southern states causing death and destruction. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
A truck rests atop a building, damaged by the Friday night tornado that hit Rolling Folk, Miss., on Sunday morning, March 26, 2023. Most of the stricken neighborhoods are silent on Sunday morning as the families, friends and neighbors spent Saturday trying to salvage their possessions. The tornado was part of a system of severe weather that moved through several southern states causing death and destruction. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Debris is what remains from a house destroyed by the Friday night tornado in Rolling Folk, Miss., on Sunday morning, March 26, 2023. The area is quiet after families, friends and neighbors spent most of Saturday trying to salvage their possessions. The tornado was part of a system of severe weather that moved through several southern states causing death and destruction. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
These remnants of homes destroyed by the Friday night tornado that hit Rolling Folk, Miss., are quiet on Sunday morning, March 26, 2023, after families, friends and neighbors spent most of Saturday trying to salvage their possessions. The tornado was part of a system of severe weather that moved through several southern states causing death and destruction. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
A support beam pokes through the driver's side window of a vehicle severely damaged by the Friday night tornado that hit Rolling Folk, Miss., and destroyed whole neighborhoods, on Sunday morning, March 26, 2023. The tornado was part of a system of severe weather that moved through several southern states causing death and destruction. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
These remnants of homes destroyed by the Friday night tornado that hit Rolling Folk, Miss., are serenely quiet on Sunday morning, March 26, 2023, after families, friends and neighbors spent most of Saturday trying to salvage their possessions. The tornado was part of a system of severe weather that moved through several southern states causing death and destruction. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis
Two semis are seen bunched up, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss., after they were moved by a tornado two days earlier. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Two semis are seen bunched up, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss., after they were moved by a tornado two days earlier. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
Kimberly Patton surveys through the belongings at the spot of a family member's home after a tornado destroyed the property two days earlier, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
