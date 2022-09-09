Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
