Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Sep. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
