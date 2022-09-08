This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. T…
For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Waterloo folks should be prep…
For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm…
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Waterloo fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wate…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot day tomo…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Frida…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Waterloo. It shoul…