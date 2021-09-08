 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear. Low 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News