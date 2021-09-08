This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear. Low 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Waterloo and Cedar Falls
